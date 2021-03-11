Adding triglyceride-lowering Omega-3 based medication to statins may lower stroke risk

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 20:27 Hits: 2

Adding the triglyceride-lowering medication icosapent ethyl cut the risk of a first stroke by an additional 36% in patients already taking statin medications to treat high cholesterol. In previous research, icosapent ethyl reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events. The prescription medication is a highly purified form of an omega-3 fatty acid. The study's results do not apply to supplements available over-the-counter.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210311152740.htm