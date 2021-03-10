The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Aspirin use for cardiovascular disease may reduce likelihood of COVID-19 infection, study finds

Category: Environment Hits: 5

In a recent study, aspirin use to avoid the development of cardiovascular diseases in healthy individuals was associated with a 29 percent lower likelihood of COVID-19 infection, as compared to aspirin non-users. The proportion of patients treated with aspirin was significantly lower among the COVID-19-positive individuals, as compared to the COVID-19-negative ones. And those subjects who had been treated with aspirin were less associated with the likelihood of COVID-19 infection than those who were not.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210310150429.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version