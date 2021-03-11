Mapping the best places to plant trees

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 13:53 Hits: 5

Reforestation could help to combat climate change, but whether and where to plant trees is a complex choice with many conflicting factors. To combat this problem, researchers report on an interactive map of reforestation opportunity in the United States. The tool will help foresters, legislators, and natural resource agency staff weigh the options while developing strategies to restore lost forests.

