Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

A new Senate bill aims to incentivize companies to weatherize the power grid and prevent power lines from starting wildfires. The legislation, introduced Thursday by Democratic Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, would create an annual $10...

