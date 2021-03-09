Public invited to comment on institutional control plan for railroad corridors in the Libby Asbestos Superfund site

News Releases from Region 08

BNSF and EPA plan available for public comment through April 9

Lincoln County, Mont. (March 9, 2021) -- Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the proposed Institutional Control Implementation and Assurance Plan (ICIAP) for Operable Unit 6 (OU6) of the Libby Asbestos Superfund site in Montana for public comment. Comments may be submitted through April 9, 2021.

The ICIAP identifies specific institutional controls to be implemented by the BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) at OU6, which includes BNSF-owned and operated railyards in the towns of Libby and Troy and approximately 41 miles of railroad right-of-way. BNSF agreed to develop and implement these institutional controls and best practices for the area to ensure the Superfund cleanup remedy remains protective of public health and the environment.

In 2016, a Record of Decision identified 20 institutional controls for potential use at the operable units comprising the Libby Asbestos Superfund site. This ICIAP proposes the use of seven of these institutional controls at OU6 based on site conditions and the future anticipated use of BNSF properties. Site conditions and the effectiveness of any institutional controls finalized for OU6 will be regularly evaluated to ensure continued protection of public health and the environment.

Comments may be sent via mail or email to:

Beth Archer ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )

U.S. EPA, Region 8 (ORA-PA-C)

1595 Wynkoop St

Denver, CO 80202-1129

For more information about the site, including the ICIAP, visit the EPA website or the local libraries below: www.epa.gov/superfund/libby-asbestos

Lincoln County Library – Libby, 220 W. Sixth St, Libby, MT 59923

Lincoln County Library – Troy, 3rd and Kalispell, Troy, MT 59935