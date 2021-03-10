The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers develop guidelines for reporting polygenic risk scores

Scientists and healthcare providers are beginning to use polygenic risk scores for assessing a person's inherited risk for common complex diseases. But researchers have observed inconsistencies in how such scores are calculated and reported. To address this concern, researchers have published a framework that identifies the minimal polygenic risk score-related information that scientists should include in their studies.

