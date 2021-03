Articles

A new bipartisan bill is seeking to reform the royalties that oil and gas companies pay to the government to drill on public lands. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) are introducing legislation in the Senate that would...

