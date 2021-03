Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Climate change will have "far-reaching" impacts on the electric grid that could cost billions of dollars, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO). The report, released Wednesday by Sen.Tom Carper (D...

