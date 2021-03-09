Researchers grow most lifelike bone yet from woven cells

Articles

Researchers have interwoven various bone cells into an 'organoid' that can independently make new, hard bone tissue. It's the most complete 3D model of bone formation to date. It allows to study the biochemical processes in unprecedented detail and crack the mysteries surrounding bone formation. Moreover, the cultured bone is particularly suitable for testing new treatments for bone diseases such as osteoporosis or osteogenesis imperfecta.

