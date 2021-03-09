Engineers propose solar-powered lunar ark as 'modern global insurance policy'

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021

Researchers are taking scientific inspiration from an unlikely source: the biblical tale of Noah's Ark. Rather than two of every animal, however, his solar-powered ark on the moon would store cryogenically frozen seed, spore, sperm and egg samples from 6.7 million Earth species. The proposed structure would be built within the moon's enormous, underground lava tubes, which have been untouched for billions of years.

