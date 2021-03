Articles

2D semiconductors (such as graphene) could revolutionize electronics: They can be used to produce extremely small transistors. However, in order to make a transistor, insulators are required too. So extremely thin insulating materials are needed as well. New results show: The materials used until now are not the way to go.

