Characterizing different cell types in the upper gastrointestinal tract

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:43 Hits: 4

Researchers identified and characterized rare cell types in the esophagus, stomach and upper part of the small intestine, using single cell RNA sequencing. They provide detailed gene expression analyses for all epithelial cells in these organs. Furthermore, they identified a rare cell type that is most likely responsible for the secretion of high volumes of water in humans, providing a link to gastrointestinal defects in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210309114341.htm