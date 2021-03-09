The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ice skating and permafrost

From ice skating, it has been known for a long time that a thin liquid film forms on ice surfaces. This, along with other causes, is responsible for ice slipperiness. Scientists have now investigated a related effect at interfaces between ice and porous clay minerals. Such interfaces are found in nature for example in permafrost. The results may help to better understand changes in frozen soils as temperatures rise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210309114403.htm

