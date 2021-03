Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 18:25 Hits: 6

Densifying ceramics using flash sintering reduces energy use and may be used to improve the viability of manufacturing complex ceramic structures such as those required for solid state batteries by lowering the temperatures and shortening the duration of the heat treatment.

