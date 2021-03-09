Transportation Bills Pave the Way for Clean, Electric Vehicles

Category: Environment Hits: 7
Written by Trisha Dello Iacono
Last month, crippling blackouts followed a deep freeze across the South, threatening millions with deadly cold, contaminated water, and interrupted medical care. Climatologists cited climate change as a likely cause of the prolonged and highly unusual cold. The storm was a glaring example of the suffering caused here and now by climate change.
This isn’t a problem in the far off future. It is harming us now. It is clear that we need bold action to address the climate crisis. And we need to move quickly if we are going to ensure our children have a healthy and stable future.
The transportation sector is the largest source of climate pollution in the US, and the fastest growing source of greenhouse gas pollution in the world. If we are going to protect our families from the climate crisis, we need to transition to 100% clean electric power for our cars, trucks and buses.
Luckily, there is real leadership in Congress right now moving in that direction.
Senator Cortez Masto (NV) has joined with Senator Patty Murray (WA) and Representatives Jahana Hayes (CT-5), and Tony Cárdenas (CA-29) to introduce the Clean School Bus Act. This would fund the transition of dirty diesel school buses to clean electric buses. This effort is especially important because children riding school buses can be exposed to levels of diesel pollution inside the bus cabin several times higher than levels outside the bus. Moms Clean Air Force supports this effort to protect our kids from breathing harmful pollution while addressing the climate crisis.
But leaders in Congress didn’t stop there. The Clean School Bus Act is one of a suite of 8 bills from Senator Cortez Masto and other climate champions in Congress that promote a comprehensive transition to clean transportation. In addition to the Clean School Bus Act, the suite of bills includes the following:
It is exciting to see this kind of comprehensive and ambitious attention to transportation pollution from Congress. Thank you, Senator Cortez Masto and the other co-sponsors of these bills. This is what climate leadership looks like.
TELL CONGRESS: ELECTRIC BUSES ARE THE SMARTEST WAY TO GET TO SCHOOL
