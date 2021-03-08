The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How fast is the universe expanding? Galaxies provide one answer

Among the methods astronomers have found to measure the expansion rate of the local universe, the Hubble constant, surface brightness fluctuations is potentially one of the most precise. Scientists have now published the first good SBF estimate of the Hubble constant, pegging it at 73.3 km/s/Mpc: in the ballpark of other measurements of the local expansion, including the gold standard using Type Ia supernovae. The new estimate highlights the mismatch with estimates from the early universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308165239.htm

