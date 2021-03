Articles

Astronomers have discovered and studied in detail the most distant source of radio emission known to date. The source is a 'radio-loud' quasar -- a bright object with powerful jets emitting at radio wavelengths -- that is so far away its light has taken 13 billion years to reach us. The discovery could provide important clues to help astronomers understand the early Universe.

