Scientists discover structural changes in adult mice brains as seen in young animals

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 16:19 Hits: 1

Understanding cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying brain 'plasticity' is crucial for explaining many illnesses and conditions. Neurocientists managed to repeatedly image synapses, tiny contact sites between neurons, in awake adult mice. They are the first to discover that adult neurons in the primary visual cortex with an increased number of 'silent synapses' lacking a certain protein, display structural changes previously only reported in young mice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308111943.htm