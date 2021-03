Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 18:17 Hits: 3

A new study from the University of California, Irvine shows that compounds in both green and black tea relax blood vessels by activating ion channel proteins in the blood vessel wall. The discovery helps explain the antihypertensive properties of tea and could lead to the design of new blood pressure-lowering medications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308131703.htm