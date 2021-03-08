Irrigation management key for bioenergy production to mitigate climate change

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 13:42 Hits: 3

To avoid a substantial increase in water scarcity, biomass plantations for energy production need sustainable water management, a new study shows. Bioenergy is frequently considered one of the options to reduce greenhouse gases for achieving the Paris climate goals, especially if combined with capturing the CO2 from biomass power plants and storing it underground. Yet growing large-scale bioenergy plantations worldwide does not just require land, but also considerable amounts of freshwater for irrigation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308084230.htm