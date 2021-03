Articles

Monday, 08 March 2021

The earliest multicellular organisms may have lacked heads, legs, or arms, but pieces of them remain inside of us today, new research shows. According to a new study, 555-million-year-old oceanic creatures from the Ediacaran period share genes with today's animals, including humans.

