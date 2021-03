Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 19:24 Hits: 2

An international research group led by the University of Basel has developed a promising strategy for therapeutic cancer vaccines. Using two different viruses as vehicles, they administered specific tumor components in experiments on mice with cancer in order to stimulate their immune system to attack the tumor. The approach is now being tested in clinical studies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210303142452.htm