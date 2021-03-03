How do you know where volcanic ash will end up?

Articles

Until the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull volcano, models from the VAACs were based on the tracking of the clouds in the atmosphere. In the wake of this economic disaster for airlines, ash concentration levels have been introduced to make decisions on flight restrictions. However, a team discovered that even the smallest volcanic ash did not behave as expected. Its results will help to refine the way that volcanic ash is represented in forecasting models.

