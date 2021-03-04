Twistoptics: A new way to control optical nonlinearity

Articles

Engineering researchers report that they developed a new, efficient way to modulate and enhance an important type of nonlinear optical process: optical second harmonic generation -- where two input photons are combined in the material to produce one photon with twice the energy -- from hexagonal boron nitride through micromechanical rotation and multilayer stacking. Their work is the first to exploit the dynamically tunable symmetry of 2D materials for nonlinear optical applications.

