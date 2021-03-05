Beauty is in the brain: AI reads brain data, generates personally attractive images

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 13:01 Hits: 1

Researchers have succeeded in making an AI understand our subjective notions of what makes faces attractive. The device demonstrated this knowledge by its ability to create new portraits on its own that were tailored to be found personally attractive to individuals. The results can be utilized, for example, in modelling preferences and decision-making as well as potentially identifying unconscious attitudes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210305080138.htm