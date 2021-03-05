The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Uncovering hidden forever chemicals

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Researchers found large quantities of previously undetectable compounds from the family of chemicals known as PFAS in six watersheds on Cape Cod using a new method to quantify and identify PFAS compounds. Exposures to some PFAS, widely used for their ability to repel heat, water, and oil, are linked to a range of health risks including cancer, immune suppression, diabetes, and low infant birth weight.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210305133726.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version