Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 15:44 Hits: 1

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Exxon Mobil to pay a $14.25 million civil penalty as part of a decadelong lawsuit.The ruling from U.S. District Judge David Hittner lowers the amount of the award from a previous ruling in 2017 that had it at $20...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/541378-exxon-mobil-ordered-to-pay-1425-million-fine-for-clean-air-act