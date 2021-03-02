Major chemical distributor to pay fine, correct violations under settlement with U.S. EPA

News Releases from Region 09

Brenntag Pacific, Inc. had violated Toxic Substances Control Act

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it has reached a settlement agreement with Brenntag Pacific, Inc. for violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Brenntag Pacific, Inc. has corrected the violations and will pay a $128,265 fine.

The violations were discovered following inspections at Brenntag Pacific, Inc. facilities in Fairbanks, Alaska and in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. EPA inspectors found the company failed to submit accurate and timely reports and notification associated with the import and export of nine chemicals.

“It is essential that chemical importers report the quantity of chemicals they are bringing in to the U.S., so that EPA can properly evaluate the risks of these chemicals to communities and the environment,” said Amy Miller, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Companies that do not comply will face significant Toxic Substance Control Act penalties.”

Between 2012 and 2015, Brenntag Pacific, Inc. failed to properly report the import production volumes and uses of five chemicals as required by the 2016 Chemical Data Reporting Rule. In addition, the company failed to produce first-time export notices for four chemicals between 2016 and 2017. Under the Toxic Substances Control Act, chemical importers and manufacturers are required to submit Chemical Data Reporting information to EPA every four years. EPA uses this data to track the chemicals being imported into the country and to assess the potential human health and environmental effects of these chemicals. In addition, EPA makes the non-confidential business information it receives available to the public.

The quadrennial chemical data reports for 2016 – 2019 were due from industry last month. For information about the Chemical Data Reporting under TSCA, please visit the TSCA Chemical Data Reporting at https://www.epa.gov/chemical-data-reporting

To find out if a specific chemical is on the TSCA chemical substance inventory, please visit the Substance Registry Services at https://sor.epa.gov/sor_internet/registry/substreg/LandingPage.do

For more information on TSCA chemical requirements, please visit www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/summary-toxic-substances-control-act

###