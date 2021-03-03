Accelerating gains in abdominal fat during menopause tied to heart disease risk

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 19:24 Hits: 1

Women who experience an accelerated accumulation of abdominal fat during menopause are at greater risk of heart disease, even if their weight stays steady, according to a new analysis. The study -- based on a quarter century of data collected on hundreds of women -- indicates that measuring waist circumference during preventive health care appointments for midlife women could be a better early indicator of heart disease risk than weight or BMI.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210303142436.htm