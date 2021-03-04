The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Determination of glycine transporter opens new avenues in development of psychiatric drugs

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Glycine can stimulate or inhibit neurons in the brain, thereby controlling complex functions. Unraveling the three-dimensional structure of the glycine transporter, researchers have now come a big step closer to understanding the regulation of glycine in the brain. These results open up opportunities to find effective drugs that inhibit GlyT1 function, with major implications for the treatment of schizophrenia and other mental disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210304112506.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version