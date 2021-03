Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 21:16 Hits: 0

In a new article spells out an innovative strategy that has led to the discovery of a natural compound as a safe, effective and reversible male contraceptive agent in pre-clinical animal models. Despite tremendous efforts over the past decades, the progress in developing non-hormonal male contraceptives has been very limited.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210303161645.htm