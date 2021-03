Articles

Cuttlefish can delay gratification - wait for a better meal rather than be tempted by the one at hand - and those that can wait longest also do better in a learning test, scientists have discovered. This intriguing report marks the first time a link between self-control and intelligence has been found in an animal other than humans and chimpanzees.

