Key steps discovered in production of critical immune cell

Researchers have uncovered a process cells use to fight off infection and cancer that could pave the way for precision cancer immunotherapy treatment. Through gaining a better understanding of how this process works, researchers hope to be able to determine a way of tailoring immunotherapy to better fight cancer. This research lays the foundation for future studies into the body's response to environmental stressors, such as injury, infection or cancer, at a single cell level.

