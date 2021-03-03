The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Green tea supplements modulate facial development of children with Down syndrome, study finds

Category: Environment Hits: 3

A new study adds evidence about the potential benefits of green tea extracts in Down syndrome. Researchers observed that the intake of those extracts can reduce facial dysmorphology in children with Down syndrome when taken during the first three years of life. Additional experimental research in mice confirmed the positive effects at low doses. However, the researchers also found that high doses can disrupt facial and bone development.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210303095226.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version