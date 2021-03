Articles

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Wednesday became the first Republican senator to say she will vote to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), President Biden's nominee to lead the Interior Department.“After examining Representative Deb Haaland’s...

