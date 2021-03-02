The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unveiling the weaving fractal network of connecting neurons

High-resolution imaging and 3D computer modeling show that the dendrites of neurons weave through space in a way that balances their need to connect to other neurons with the costs of doing so. The discovery emerged as researchers sought to understand the fractal nature of neurons as part of a project to design fractal-shaped electrodes to connect with retinal neurons to address vision loss due to retinal diseases.

