Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 18:06 Hits: 2

A study has uncovered a mutation in the IFT122 gene in blind dogs. The gene defect now discovered results in the progressive destruction of photoreceptor cells and retinal dystrophy. IFT122 is a new candidate also for retinal dystrophy in humans. A gene test in support of breeding and diagnostics has been developed based on the finding.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302130656.htm