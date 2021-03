Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 18:06 Hits: 2

The agricultural cultivation of the staple food of rice harbors the risk of possible contamination with arsenic that can reach the grains following uptake by the roots. A research team studied over 4,000 rice variants and discovered a plant that resists the toxin as well as contains a large amount of the trace element selenium.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302130659.htm