Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

Detecting COVID-19 outbreaks before they spread could help contain the virus and curb new cases within a community. In a new study, researchers describe a mostly automated early alert system that uses high-throughput analysis of wastewater samples to identify buildings where new COVID-19 cases have emerged -- even before infected people develop symptoms.

