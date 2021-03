Articles

Tuesday, 02 March 2021

It is often difficult to find out exactly where the individual species can be found and how their populations are developing. According to a new overview, specially trained detection dogs can be indispensable in such cases. With the help of these dogs, the species sought can usually be found faster and more effectively than with other methods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302104825.htm