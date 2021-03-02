The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Division of labor within regenerating liver maintains metabolism, mouse study finds

The liver has a rare superpower among body organs - the ability to regenerate. It also keeps up its metabolic and toxin-removing work while regenerating, thanks to a subset of cells that expand their workload while the rest focus on multiplication, a new study in mice found. Furthermore, the cells of the liver communicate with each other to coordinate regeneration activity, which progresses from the center to the periphery of the missing liver lobes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302130639.htm

