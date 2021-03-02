Fuel efficiency of one car may be cancelled by your next car purchase

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

Researchers find that consumers tend to buy something less fuel efficient for their second car after springing for an eco-friendly vehicle. The study reports a 57% reduction in the benefits of your fuel efficient car based on the purchase of your second vehicle. Findings have major implications for the design of carbon mitigation programs that aren't taking into account consumers with multiple vehicles.

