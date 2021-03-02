Hurricane resembling those in lower atmosphere observed over Earth's polar ionosphere

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

Hurricanes are known to occur in the lower atmosphere of Earth and even other planets, but had never before been detected in the upper atmosphere. An international team of scientists made the unprecedented discovery during retrospective analysis of satellite observations. The hurricane occurred during surprisingly low geomagnetic activity, and suggests they could occur in the upper atmosphere of other planets too.

