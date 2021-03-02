The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hurricane resembling those in lower atmosphere observed over Earth's polar ionosphere

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Hurricanes are known to occur in the lower atmosphere of Earth and even other planets, but had never before been detected in the upper atmosphere. An international team of scientists made the unprecedented discovery during retrospective analysis of satellite observations. The hurricane occurred during surprisingly low geomagnetic activity, and suggests they could occur in the upper atmosphere of other planets too.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302130705.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version