The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Understanding the spatial and temporal dimensions of landscape dynamics

Category: Environment Hits: 1

As a result of global and local phenomena, the Earth's surface is subject to continual changes that dynamically shape natural landscapes. The 3D Geospatial Data Processing research group has developed a new analysis method to help improve our understanding of such processes. It can determine - fully automatically and over long periods - when and where surface alterations occur and which type of associated changes they represent.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301133823.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version