The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

High school students tend to get more motivated over time

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Parents may fear that if their high school student isn't motivated to do well in classes, there's nothing that will change that. But a new study that followed more than 1,600 students over two years found that students' academic motivation often did change - and usually for the better. Results showed that increasing students' sense of 'belongingness' in school was one key way of increasing academic motivation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301084503.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version