High school students tend to get more motivated over time

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 13:45 Hits: 2

Parents may fear that if their high school student isn't motivated to do well in classes, there's nothing that will change that. But a new study that followed more than 1,600 students over two years found that students' academic motivation often did change - and usually for the better. Results showed that increasing students' sense of 'belongingness' in school was one key way of increasing academic motivation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301084503.htm