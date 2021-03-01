The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scoot over! Study reveals E-scooter use in Washington D.C.

Researchers examined e-scooter use in Washington, D.C. and found that built environment and demographics both matter. Tourist attractions, hotels and metro stops are all predictive of higher destinations. Scooter traffic is almost all in the downtown area, near the Mall, the White House and Congress. Younger median age, percentage of bachelor's degrees and population density each were positive predictors for both trip origins and destinations. This model will help transportation planners figure out what drives e-scooter use.

