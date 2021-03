Articles

A team has discovered a key component of the molecular motors that drive motility in cells, such as sperm cells or unicellular algae that swim using flagella. A novel protein, named DYBLUP, is part of the linkage between the motor complexes and cellular microtubules that produce movement in flagella, and is also centrally involved in cell responses to blue light.

