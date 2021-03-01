New skills of Graphene: Tunable lattice vibrations

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 March 2021

Technological innovation in the last century was mainly based on the control of electrons or photons. Now, in the emerging research field of phononics, phonons or vibrations of the crystal lattice attract attention. A team showed a graphene-based phononic crystal whose resonant frequency can be tuned over a broad range and has used a helium-ion microscope to produce such a crystal. This is a real breakthrough in the field of phononics.

