Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 18:38 Hits: 4

Researchers conducted a study to see what makes people susceptible to fake health news. They found the credentials of the author and how the info is written make little difference in how people assess health news, but that social media efficacy and labeling of potentially false info makes people think more critically about what they're reading.

