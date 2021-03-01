The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Novel soft tactile sensor with skin-comparable characteristics for robots

A research team has developed a new soft tactile sensor with skin-comparable characteristics. A robotic gripper with the sensor mounted at the fingertip could accomplish challenging tasks such as stably grasping fragile objects and threading a needle. Their research provided new insight into tactile sensor design and could contribute to various applications in the robotics field, such as smart prosthetics and human-robot interaction.

